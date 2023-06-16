A pretty good TNB last night. You can watch the rewind here or listen to the podcast version here.

Also: No Triad on Monday. Go celebrate Juneteenth!

(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

1. Momentum

Never forget: p = mv, baby!

Chris Christie just popped a number in New Hampshire, jumping to 9 percent among Republican voters.

It’s one poll, it’s early, yadda yadda yadda.

But there are two things to watch going forward: