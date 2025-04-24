Former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves after speaking during a campaign rally at Van Andel Arena on November 5, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Hey guys, it’s Sarah.

We’ve just crossed the 100-day mark of this administration. It’s been every bit as catastrophic as we all thought it would be—and even worse in a lot of ways.

Here at The Bulwark, we’ve been calling out Trump’s lies the whole way.

And his reckless and dangerous assault on our democratic institutions. And his insane and incompetent Cabinet appointees. And his ridiculous and destabilizing foreign policy. And his constant grifting.

Think about it, in just 100 days, Trump and his cronies have:

Shared secret battle plans via Signal chat—twice. Abandoned Ukraine. Wrongly deported innocent people to a foreign prison camp without due process. Targeted student visa-holders for disagreeing with the administration.

That’s all in 100 days. We have 1,360 to go. How much more damage do you think they can do?

We started The Bulwark five years ago with a radically simple premise: We’re going to tell people the truth, and trust them with being able to handle it.

And I’ll be honest, I never thought it would get this big this quick. We’ve rolled out dozens of daily podcasts and newsletters and tons of daily videos, in addition to the (always free!) articles we post every day. We’ve brought on reporters and smart analysts to help you keep up with the news and make sense of what’s really going on.

With all of this, our goal is always to make you smarter, keep you sane, and to help you see around corners.

We can only do all of this thanks to our paying subscribers, who make all of our work possible.

So here’s my ask for you: If you support our mission, if you want to ride with us here at The Bulwark, subscribe today.

Most of what we do, we give away totally free. That’s because we believe that you can’t save democracy from behind a paywall.

But if you support this mission, if you want to ride with us here at The Bulwark, now is the time to do it.

Our system of checks and balances, our country’s 250-year experiment in liberal democracy—all of that is hanging in the balance right now. We’ve seen how much damage the bad guys have been able to do in just 100 days.

Be part of the response. Fight back. Help save democracy.

Subscribe today.

—Sarah