Robert Jaffee
1h

“Weiss, in her own message to her new CBS News colleagues, said that she wants to help the network news division focus on journalism that holds both political parties “to equal scrutiny,” and that “embraces a wide spectrum of views and voices.” At the Free Press, which she says “will remain independent” within Paramount, she wrote an editorial reiterating these themes.”

Okay, let’s cut the crap (full disclosure, I’m Jewish)! Weiss is getting the outlandish buyout and her new SWEET gig for two reasons, and two reasons only; and neither has to do with journalistic excellence!

1. Her unwavering support and commitment to Israel, with impunity. There is no crime Netanyahu and his right-wing fascist cohorts couldn’t commit, that Weiss and her free press couldn’t justify by twisting and contorting the truth into a priceless Picasso!

2. Weiss and the Free Press’s undying fealty to Trump; in which any criticism of Trump is so undeniably tepid, that it leaves one wondering whether the criticism was an actual criticism at all.

Bottom line, both Larry and David Ellison are diehard Trump and Israel supporters, as are most of the top Trump billionaire advocates. Weiss’s publication is just the natural progression of a few billionaires controlling the dissemination of information into the future.

And with Ellison’s control over TikTok, CBS, CNN, and several other media outlets, combined with Musk, Zuckerberg, Bezo’s and Murdock’s control over most of the other social and corporate media platforms; we are seeing a consolidation of the industry into the hands of an elite few, as well as a paradigm shift in which information will be closely monitored and disseminated to the public at large. IMHO…:)

David Bible
43m

The wealthy buying and stiffing through media consolidation.

We can talk about the left v the the right all day, but there is also the wealthy v everyone else problem that has contributed to the shared grievances of the right and the left.

