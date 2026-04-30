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JAMES ROY LEE's avatar
JAMES ROY LEE
5m

"Kraus...dubbed Loomer 'insane' 'reckless and lazy,' and a 'clown show'..."

"Loomer...called Kraus an 'insufferable cunt.'"

Two things can be right.

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Kass McGann's avatar
Kass McGann
1m

Surely you mean "No Rhythm Nation". ;)

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