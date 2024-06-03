A Response to Mitt Romney
Romney thinks that Alvin Bragg should have sought a plea in the Stormy Daniels election fraud case. And that Democrats are committing "political malpractice."
1. Pierre Delecto
Over the weekend Mitt Romney gave a statement about the Trump felony verdict:
Bragg should have settled the case against Trump, as would have been the normal procedure. But he made a political decision. Bragg may have won the battle, for now, but he may have lost the political war. Democrats think they can put out the Trump fire with oxygen. It’s political malpractice.
Romney is wrong on the law, wrong on the politics, and wrong on the morality. It is worth exploring each of his misapprehensions in some detail.