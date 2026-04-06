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Patrick | Complex Simplicity's avatar
Patrick | Complex Simplicity
1h

As we watch in horror as the the commander-in-chief cycles rapidly between declaring premature victory, negotiating with himself, and threatening undeniable war crimes in the Strait of Hormuz, I'm starting to wonder if we need to prepare ourselves for the inevitable pivot. When the geopolitical reality of this manufactured Iranian crisis fully collides with the President’s actually cognitive state. I really think we are going to see momentum build for the 25th Amendment. My biggest concern is pretty weird considering how terrible everything is. My concern is the Republicans who have enabled every atrocity, every constitutional violation, and every act of institutional vandalism will suddenly begin to murmur about his "declining faculties." They will perform grave concern. With the timing of a poorly rehearsed magic trick, they will discover that the man they elevated and empowered is conveniently "unfit."

I dont think we can accept this. I think if we do allow this to be framed as a return to sanity we lose the nation forever. The 25th Amendment gambit is not a reckoning; it is an escape hatch. It is the party apparatus constructing a medical fiction to justify removing a liability without ever having to confess what he was, what they knew he was, and what they enthusiastically helped him do. They do not get to claim that his malice, his incompetence, and his flagrant disregard for the constitutional order were unexpected developments. These were the advertised features. Every Republican who blocked certification, who lied about election fraud, and who looked the other way while he stripped the guardrails from our democracy chose this malfunction because it was useful to them. Permitting them to use a procedural off-ramp allows co-conspirators to step off the train one stop before it hits the wall and reenter public life as responsible actors.

JVL rightly questions whether the President is a madman, a dementia patient, or just a bullshit artist finally trapped by reality. To me, the distinction is clinically interesting but practically irrelevant. What matters is the diagnostic measurement of his capacity. The man currently threatening to obliterate civilian power plants possesses the impulse control of a toddler, the strategic vision of a cracker, and the ethical framework of Jimmy the loan shark. He is, by every measurable standard, the least qualified human being to ever operate the American state apparatus. Yet, he nearly destroyed it. If a man this historically inept can drag the republic to the brink of catastrophe through blundering incompetence, imagine what a disciplined authoritarian, one capable of maintaining a coherent lie for more than a single news cycle, will do with the blueprint he leaves behind.

We do not need a national therapy session designed to absolve the voting public that endorsed this project, nor do we need a clever procedural mechanism that lets the saboteurs pretend the sabotage never happened. The only acceptable outcome is a brutal, comprehensive reckoning. That means absolute admission of what was done, relentless prosecution of the officials who broke the law, and structural reform with the teeth to permanently bar from the factory floor every engineer who signed off on the modifications that brought us to the edge of destruction. Anything less is just a new coat of paint on a condemned building, and the permanent loss of this contry.

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Michael's avatar
Michael
1h

"The best-case scenario left is for Trump to cave and give the Iranians whatever they need to open the strait and end the war. The price will be steep."

Absolutely right! But that is the best case scenario for the US. It is not the best case scenario for Bibi Netanyahu. Will Bibi allow his junior partner in this war to do it? I doubt it.

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