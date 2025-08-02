Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

All the President’s Mouthpieces Bill Lueders · Jul 29 ONCE UPON A TIME, THE PEOPLE TASKED with speaking for the president of the United States were not just excellent communicators but also known for their good sense, composure, diplomacy, truthfulness (for the most part, at least), and tact. Think of the late Bill Moyers, who served as press secretary under President Lynd… Read full story

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Saturday! A year ago, I was able to move back to Ohio, and that’s thanks, in part, to you. I’ve met a bunch more Bulwark readers in the Queen City in my year here and I look forward to meeting more!

Congrats to Tom Hamilton… On making it to Cooperstown. The Guardians may have a long road ahead this season, but at least we’ve kept Steven Kwan!

Speaking of baseball… Have you ever seen two teams score 8 runs in an inning?! (The Reds lost.)

Woof. Check out the new “Rose Garden” at the White House. It looks awful.

DOGE-pilled… Luke Farritor could have been an artist, or a builder, or someone dedicated to seeing a great historical mystery through. Instead he wound up at the Department of Government Efficiency, slashing, dismantling, undoing. (Bloomberg)

The bizarre genius… Of concrete ships. Phil Edwards explains.

This week’s comment section prompt: Which institutions have surprised you most in the Trump era—either by earning your unexpected respect or by collapsing in ways you didn’t anticipate?

Remember the rule: We’re looking for 2/3 in kind, necessary, and true.

