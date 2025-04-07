1. Factors

Three items of note:

(1) Over the weekend scores of thousands of Americans attended mass protests against the Trump/Musk regime. This on the heels of tens of thousands coming out for anti-oligarch rallies featuring Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

(2) News leaked that Donald Trump is staging a military parade in the capital nine weeks from now, on June 14. For the first time in our nation’s history, we will have soldiers and tanks flowing through the streets as a display of our president’s might.

(3) The stock market continues its collapse today, the Dow dropping 860 points as I’m writing. The Dow is down 14 percent since Trump took office; 9 percent since Trump’s tariffs were announced.

What do you get when you combine economic calamity, a budding mass protest movement, and the regime’s eagerness to display its mastery of the military on the streets of an American city?