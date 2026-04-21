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Alex Lindvall's avatar
Alex Lindvall
20m

Fuck. He’s totally right. That was so horrific and it was just a blip. Americans need to unnumb.

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Meggie's avatar
Meggie
26m

It is horrifying. I recently read that "family annilation" shootings are happening more often. Shooters are male. What is going on with men in our country?

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