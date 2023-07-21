Recently in The Bulwark:

HAVING GOTTEN PRETTY GOOD at using my new grill, including figuring out how to care for its finicky stainless steel shelves (I didn’t know paper towels could scratch metal), I’ve become aware of a new hazard. No, not propane tanks stored in the garage or developing leaks. The hazard is grill brushes. Specifically, metal grill brushes. On Facebook, I saw a sponsored post from a U.S. government agency warning against the use of metal-wire grill brushes. (Metal-coil or nylon brushes are considered safe.) The problem is that the little metal bristles can fall out, and they are often too small to see but large enough to stab your throat or pierce your intestine. I looked this up, and while I assume these injuries are statistically rare—I had never heard of this in my life—they are, apparently, absolutely real. Among those warning against metal brushes are not just bureaucrats, but doctors and grillmasters.

IF GEORGE ORWELL WERE ON HIS FEET TODAY, he’d drop to his knees. Please, he’d beg us. For Pete’s sake, you idiots. Stop using the term “Orwellian.”

Happy Friday! Hope your weekend plans involve some fun, or if it’s hot: waterparks. I’m debating how to spend my Burgum Bucks at Dollar Tree that came in today.

🎵On the Jukebox🎵… The Party’s Over by Tony Bennett. Here’s a story about Tony’s ties to Cleveland, and one about his lessons learned from war.

Elon tries a reset! It’ll go over as well as DeSantis’s, but not sending poop emojis automatically to the press is a start.

Speaking of ole’ #TopGov… What’s draining his campaign coffers? Flights. Lots of flights.

Don’t know DeSantis’ campaign manager? Generra Peck would like to keep it that way. (And to be fair, if I were running that ship, I wouldn’t want to be known, either.)

In local news… The defenders of Dulles Airport won again, as the dated “Perimeter Rule” that limits long-distance flights from Reagan National lived to fight another day in Congress.

🚨RSVP… For the Principles First townhall with Will Hurd. Next Thursday, 7/25.

We have a trial date… Judge Cannon, overseeing the Trump documents case, has set a trial date of May 20, 2024.

Trump world is preparing for a contested convention… Does this mean that Mike Lee will go to the floor shouting “NOOOOOO” but for Trump?

A new super species? The weird stories from the FTX bros are getting even weirder.

RIP Dave Thomas Circle Wendy’s… A D.C. institution meets the end. Will traffic be any better?

Chuck Grassley releases FBI memo… With unverified claims about Bidens.

The Banned Books Club… The Digital Library of America has a new e-reader that helps people get access to books where they’re banned.

Just a reminder… The Daily Wire thought this guy was worth $50 million.

Meanwhile, in Saint Louis… The city aldermen voted to limit the ability to open carry firearms. Good.

New Jersey and New York… Go to war over tolls.

