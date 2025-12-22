(Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

1. Groypermania

City Journal, like the rest of the Manhattan Institute, has gone from anti-anti-Trump, to Trump-curious, to pro-Trump. Which is why I cannot understand why they convened this focus group of Gen Z Republicans and published the results. Because they are . . . not flattering to Trump supporters.

Whatever you might have thought was bubbling around in this cohort, the reality is worse. The kids respect Hitler. The guys are angry girls aren’t into them. They want a Christian nationalist theocracy.

I present to you a focus group so vile that if it hadn’t been published approvingly by a Trump-loving publication, you’d have thought it was parody. Here, for instance, is what happened when the moderator asked the group what they think about Hitler:

Ashley: I think he was a great leader, to be honest. I think what he was going for was terrible, but I think he showed very strong leadership values. Andrew: I’m in favor of a strong executive. I think we should have a stronger executive branch. I don’t think we should be killing people or doing mass genocide, obviously, but I do think we should have a strong executive. I feel like one of the biggest problems Trump is running into right now is all these little courts, they want to throw up little blockages against everything he’s trying to do, whether it be his tariffs or deporting people. So I’m very pro-strong executive, strong leader, strong man. I support national sovereignty, and Hitler was a nationalist. He was like, we have to take Germany back for Germans. And I feel like we should do that in America. We should take America back for our native population. So, I’m not an expert on Hitler by any means, but as far as nationalism is concerned, I’m all that. Brice: I myself am actually Jewish, ancestrally. I’m Christian by faith, but Jewish by blood. I’ve actually read Mein Kampf. The end conclusions that he came to: absolutely abominable. But I strangely understood where he was coming from as far as wanting to improve the national state of Germany.

My friends: It gets worse from there.

