Biden Won the War on Crime
In 2020, Donald Trump unleashed a crime wave on America. Joe Biden beat it back.
1. American Carnage?
Remember the bad old days when people lost their minds about the crime wave Joe Biden had unleashed on America with his woke whatever-whatever policies?
Pepperidge Farm remembers.
Well I’ve got some great news for you: Joe Biden has won the war on crime.
Here’s a headline from the WSJ that Heather Mac Donald might want to see: Homicides Are Plummeting in American Cities.
And this isn’t a one-time drop. It’s an acceleration of a trend that began in 2023.
How many stories have the Washington Examiner and the WSJ op-ed page written about these facts?
I’ll let you guess. But wait—there’s even more good news.