Turns out I should’ve listened to me. In March 2020, I observed that for all the talk of the Nixon/Trump “silent majority,” these days their voters had gotten pretty loud. The new “silent majority” was a different group, one that was powering the unlikely success of then candidate, Joseph Robinette Biden.

The instant narrative in The Discourse is that the midterm results were brutal for Donald Trump. The underperformance of many Trumpy candidates, combined with Ron DeSantis’s blowout re-election victory, signaled a changing of the guard. The idea seems to be that Republican voters will wake up on Wednesday morning and say to themselves: We can’t win with Trump on the ballot. DeSantis is the future of the Republican party. And that’s certainly one way to interpret the results.

The polls were a mess and the hive mind was wrong — Gen Z saved the Democrats and abortion proved to be a powerful issue. Now, the knives are out and there could be a civil war in the GOP caucus. A.B. Stoddard joins Charlie Sykes on today’s podcast.

Turns out Ron DeSantis wasn’t kidding around with his ad about how “On the Eighth Day God Made Ron DeSantis.” Judging by his victory speech Tuesday, he really does think of himself in Biblical proportions: The Florida governor was handily re-elected on Tuesday, as expected, defeating the undynamic and too-familiar Charlie Crist by nearly 20 percentage points. But in his eyes, it was a superhuman feat. He described his victory as “a win for the ages” attributed to the “best-run campaign in the history of Florida politics.” And those were probably his most humble brags of the evening. DeSantis styled himself as an American—no, global—patron saint of freedom for his efforts to keep Florida’s schools and businesses open through the pandemic. “Florida was a refuge of sanity when the world went mad,” DeSantis said. “We stood as a citadel of freedom for people across this country and, indeed, across the world.”

Ted Cruz is sad. And that makes me happy.

You Cruz? You lose.

