Good afternoon and welcome to Press Pass, The Bulwark’s twice-a-week glimpse into the halls of Congress, the campaign trail, and sundry Washington weirdness. Programming note: Tonight’s Thursday Night Bulwark will feature my colleagues Jonathan V. Last, Mona Charen, and Amanda Carpenter, who will be discussing the accelerating 2024 presidential campaign. Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Thursday Night Bulwark is exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

We’re looking at two big items today. First, for the House to pass the debt ceiling bill required a great deal of bipartisanship—and the support of several individuals whom a lot of pols and pundits had written off. The bill that passed last night upset some of the heavy partisans in Congress and caused some problems behind the scenes. Meanwhile, on the campaign front, Iowa will host one of the first big events of the 2024 election cycle this weekend. All the Republican presidential candidates will be there—but not Donald Trump. Let’s dive in.

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Last night the House easily passed the bill Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden had agreed on over the weekend to avert a default on the national debt. The final result was 314-117 with four not voting, including at least one adamant critic of the bill. More Democrats (165) voted in favor than Republicans (149), which speaks to the discontent among conservatives and the strength of the deal brokered by the White House.