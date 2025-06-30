I have been trying not to write about frivolous subjects. But today I can’t help myself. And what I really want to do is avoid extrapolating from baseball to the state of American society.

So if you see any such parallels, it’s going to be up to you to connect the dots in the comments.

If baseball’s not your thing, I hope you’ll take the ride with me just the same.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

1. Showtime

Every so often, an athlete transcends their sport; becomes bigger than the game. Shohei Ohtani has made that ascension in baseball. I want to tell you a story about what this kid has decided to do with his unique position.