The Bulwark

The Bulwark

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Garvin's avatar
Garvin
2h

"...he entered Trump’s orbit through the usual means..." Similar to the way flies are attracted to excrement. You can't believe how quickly and thickly they congregate.

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Christina Ronnberg's avatar
Christina Ronnberg
2h

I ♥️ Will. Please know you’re the Bulwark’s secret sauce.

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