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Garvin's avatar
Garvin
33m

Bed bugs at the USDA, rats in the national intelligence office, weasels at CBS - it's just pests all over the place!

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Old guy named Bill (OGNB)'s avatar
Old guy named Bill (OGNB)
37m

"'I’m going to punch you in your fucking face,' Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Pulte at a dinner last September after hearing Pulte had been badmouthing him to the boss."

Forget those UFC fighters. Make Bessent v. Pulte the main event at Trump's Thunderdome Arena. That'll get solid ratings.

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