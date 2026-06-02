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Derek Thompson: The Party of Vicemaxxing

Tim Miller's avatar
Derek Thompson's avatar
Tim Miller and Derek Thompson
Jun 02, 2026
∙ Paid

Republicans never defend Trump’s corruption on the merits. Their lot in life is just to serve up anti-moral excuses for his repeated acts of immorality. And the Dems are currently in a bit of a moral dilemma of their own over the latest Platner revelations, given the moral imperative of having a Senate that obstructs Trump’s worst policies. Questions of morality also surface with AI, particularly if we allow machines to do the thinking for us. Plus, the Dems need a Wemby, an American debt crisis seems inevitable, the global fertility crisis may be too hard to fix, and why is the English-language world the most unhappy?

Derek Thompson joins Tim Miller.

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