Nashville, Tennessee

DEMOCRATIC LEADERS HAVE SPENT the past few weeks frantically trying to convince their party—and themselves—that Donald Trump’s redistricting scheme could backfire on the GOP. They’ve even attempted to popularize the term “dummymander,” arguing that Republicans could spread themselves too thin, diluting their vote share too much in some districts, giving Democrats a fighting chance to flip ruby-red seats.

“Republican members of Congress should be deeply worried that they could lose in a wave election,” Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) told me a few weeks ago about the Texas GOP mid-decade redistricting plan. “They may wind up taking out some of their own.”

That might be wishful thinking. Donald Trump would have carried all of the new Texas districts—which that state’s legislature is on track to pass this week—by double digits. But as other GOP-controlled states threaten to redraw their congressional maps, Democrats may have no choice but to seriously compete in these types of districts in order to win back the House.

The good news for Democrats is that they won’t have to wait until next November to find out whether their “dummymander” theory carries any weight. In fact, the party will get an early answer this December.