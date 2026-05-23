Hey Bulwark fam –

We know so many of you love reading, so we are excited to share with you that we are starting a monthly book club with Mona Charen.

Mona’s first pick: retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling’s book, If I Don’t Return: A Father’s Wartime Journal

We want this discussion to be lively and fueled by you, like an IRL book club, so Mark and Mona will be discussing the book and answering your questions live on Monday, June 8 at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Drop your questions and thoughts about the book in the comments of this post by Friday, June 5.

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Mark’s book is a series of journal entries he wrote to his two young sons while he was deployed in the Middle East.

You can order the book from Amazon or Barnes & Noble, or buy a copy signed by Mark via the publisher. Of course you can also check your local library for a copy.

Mona and Mark will go live at 7 p.m. Eastern on Monday, June 8 on Substack exclusively for Bulwark+ members. A recording of their discussion will be available for everyone in the June 13 edition of The Mona Charen Show.