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Book Club: “If I Don’t Return: A Father’s Wartime Journal” (w/ Mark Hertling) | Mona Charen Show
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jun 09, 2026
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The Mona Charen Show
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The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics.The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics.
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