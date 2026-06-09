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Book Club: “If I Don’t Return: A Father’s Wartime Journal” (w/ Mark Hertling) | Mona Charen Show

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Mona Charen's avatar
Mark Hertling's avatar
Mona Charen and Mark Hertling
Jun 09, 2026
∙ Paid

We know so many of you love reading, so we are excited to share with you that we are starting a monthly book club with Mona Charen.

Mona’s first pick: retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling’s book, If I Don’t Return: A Father’s Wartime Journal

Buy Mark's book: Here
Get a signed copy of Mark’s book: Here

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