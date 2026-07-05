A Belated Appreciation of John Adams

Historian Lindsay Chervinsky discusses her book on our second president and how crucial his decisions were in solidifying our democratic republic.

For The Bulwark Book Club for July Mona interviews presidential historian Lindsay Chervinsky about her book Making the Presidency: John Adams and the Precedents That Forged the Republic.

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Bulwark Book Club pick for August: Mark Twain’s Pudd’nhead Wilson. Join Mona Charen and Bill Kristol to discuss this classic that explores racism and slavery. Published in 1894, the novel tells the story of two boys – one born into slavery, the other the master’s son – who were switched at birth. Watch your inbox for details on when the episode will drop.

The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics. New shows drop Saturdays. Find this show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions of The Mona Charen Show are exclusively available for Bulwark+ members. Access this member edition in the Bulwark App—now available on Apple and Google. Or set up the ad-free edition of this Bulwark show on your player of choice using your private RSS feed here.