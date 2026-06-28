This Reporter Calls Trump—And He Answers! (w/ Ed Luce)

Mona Charen and FT columnist Ed Luce dig into Giorgia Meloni's public dressing down of Trump, the UK's political chaos, and the fallout from Trump's Iran war—including the case that the U.S. is now paying Iran reparations and Israel is boxed into an impossible corner. Plus: Luce's surreal Sunday phone calls with Trump himself.

How to lose a war in three easy steps



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Bulwark Book Club: Mona will interview presidential historian Lindsay Chervinsky about her book, Making the Presidency: John Adams and the Precedents That Forged the Republic. Join the conversation! Drop your questions about the book for Mona to discuss with Lindsay here. This post is pinned to the top of The Mona Charen Show page on the site. Watch your inbox for details on when the episode will drop.

The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics. New shows drop Saturdays. Find this show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

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