America Didn’t Lower the Bar for Character. We Buried It.

Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) joins Mona Charen for a conversation about why character still matters in leadership, how America lost many of the institutions that once helped build it, and what the military can teach about integrity, responsibility, and moral courage in an era of political double standards.

show notes:

Mark Hertling on character

Command Post on Bulwark Takes

Mona and Mark discuss his book “If I Don’t Return: A Father’s Wartime Journal”

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Programming note: This Wednesday join us for the next edition of The Bulwark Book Club. Mona Charen and Bill Kristol will discuss Mark Twain’s Pudd’nhead Wilson with you LIVE at 1:30 p.m. EDT. Drop your questions, comments, and thoughts on the book in the comments of this post.

Published in 1894, the novel tells the story of two boys–one born into slavery, the other the master’s son–who were switched at birth.

Watch your inbox for a link on Wednesday to watch the show.