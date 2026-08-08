America Didn’t Lower the Bar for Character. We Buried It.
Lt.
Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) joins Mona Charen for a conversation about why character still matters in leadership, how America lost many of the institutions that once helped build it, and what the military can teach about integrity, responsibility, and moral courage in an era of political double standards.
show notes:
Mark Hertling on character
Mona and Mark discuss his book “If I Don’t Return: A Father’s Wartime Journal”
Programming note: This Wednesday join us for the next edition of The Bulwark Book Club. Mona Charen and Bill Kristol will discuss Mark Twain’s Pudd’nhead Wilson with you LIVE at 1:30 p.m. EDT. Drop your questions, comments, and thoughts on the book in the comments of this post.
Published in 1894, the novel tells the story of two boys–one born into slavery, the other the master’s son–who were switched at birth.
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The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics. New shows drop Saturdays. Find this show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add the show to your player of choice, here.
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