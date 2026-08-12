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The Mona Charen Show
Bulwark Book Club: Pudd’nhead Wilson—Was Twain Ahead of His Time? (w/ Mona Charen & Bill Kristol)
A recording from The Bulwark’s live video
Mona Charen is joined by Bill Kristol to discuss Mark Twain’s “Pudd’nhead Wilson” for the August edition of The Bulwark Book Club with viewers. Published in 1894, the novel tells the story of two boys – one born into slavery, the other the master’s son – who were switched in the cradle. They’ll discuss how the book relates to our world today, and whether Mark Twain is more relevant than ever.
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