Bulwark Book Club for September: ‘The Odyssey’ with Sonny Bunch
Send in your comments for Mona Charen and Sonny Bunch on ‘The Odyssey.’
For the next Bulwark Book Club, Mona Charen and Sonny Bunch will talk all things the Odyssey after the epic poem had quite the summer at the box office.
Mona and Sonny will be reading Emily Wilson’s translation of Homer’s ancient Greek text. It’s the first English translation by a woman, and Wilson herself has had much critical feedback on Christopher Nolan’s film adaption.
See the film, read the translation or do both!
Mona and Sonny would love to hear from you, so please send your questions and thoughts to them on the Odyssey in the comments section of this post.
Programming note: Mona and Sonny will discuss the Odyssey LIVE on Wednesday, September 16 for Bulwark+ members at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time. Can’t join in live? A replay will be available as part of the Mona Charen Show.
Look for Emily Wilson’s translation of the Odyssey at local libraries or through major retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and BookShop.org.
If you’re not yet a member, join today and join us for this discussion of the ancient classic turned summer box office phenomenon.
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