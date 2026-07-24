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McRob1234's avatar
McRob1234
44mEdited

Christopher Nolan has established himself as one of those directors whom audiences will watch their movies simply because they directed it. So, yes, of course "The Odyssey" was going to be profitable.

From my personal standpoint, I really like his movies, and I look forward to watching "The Odyssey." His movies are both thought-provoking and fun to watch, and balancing the two successfully is a difficult thing to do.

Also, I'm not sure why conservatives would find Nolan to be a kindred soul. His movies don't strike me as political at all.

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Steve Beckwith's avatar
Steve Beckwith
1hEdited

Given this (WOW! the new format is just WOW!) stupid heartburn about Nyong'o (a very beautiful woman) as Helen, one longs for the days when a much stronger Ripley protecting her child in Aliens was a hit. Nolan's joint is pretty much just as patriarchal as Homer's. Talk about a MAGA self-own.

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