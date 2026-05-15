The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
willoughby's avatar
willoughby
25m

It's particularly upsetting to me that Nolan isn't casting a real one-eyed Sicilian giant as the Cyclops.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Insomniac by Night's avatar
Insomniac by Night
8m

My guess is Page has been cast as Tiresias, because as everyone who is about to become an expert on Classical literature in a few months will soon be pointing out, Tiresias did spend some years as a woman. As a punishment for him separating two sacred snakes with his staff while they were mating, he was transformed into a woman, a sentence that lasted seven years if I’m remembering my Ovid correctly. This also led to him being blinded, when Zeus and Hera got into an argument about who took more pleasure in the act of love, the man or the woman. They summoned to Olympus the only person who had seen clouds from both sides now to settle the argument, and when he gives away womankind’s secret that it is indeed, women, who are the owners of the more pleasure in love title, Hera blinds him in a rage. Zeus then grants him second sight in compensation, whereupon he figures he’s had his own life messed up enough and proceeds to go around messing up other people’s lives. So casting Page may very well have been, at least partly, to head off complaints about a non-Trans actor playing a trans(sorta?) character. Because if we consulted Tiresias’ shade today, he’d surely tell us that the people criticizing movies on Twitter take much more pleasure in the act than those who actually watch the movies.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture