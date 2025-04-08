The Bulwark is an online publication founded in 2018 that promotes democracy, constitutional norms, and civil discourse. We publish reporting and analysis on American politics and culture in the form of articles, newsletters, short form videos and full length shows.

Bulwark+ memberships include access to every newsletters we publish, ad-free and member-only shows, community commenting on newsletters and shows, access to livestreams and live chat threads via the Substack app.

A Bulwark+ subscription typically costs:

$10/month or

$100/year

For those who wish to show extra support, we have two founding membership tiers: Founders ($300 a year) and Navigators ($1,200 a year). Each comes with free subscription to give away, access to The Founder’s Lounge, and semi-annual virtual Founding Members’ Town Hall.

We frequently offer free trials and, rarely, discounts. Subscriptions automatically renew unless you cancel via your Account Management Page.

The Bulwark is published on Substack along with many other great publications large and small covering every topic you can imagine. We’re the largest pro-democracy bundle on Substack.

You can learn more about our staff and our mission on our About Page. Here are some answers to our most frequently asked questions.

FAQ:

What are the benefits for a Bulwark+ members?

Paid subscribers to The Bulwark get access to:

Exclusive newsletters and ad-free editions of all our shows (in audio or video formats).

Members-only shows The Secret Podcast and Just Between Us.

Access to Bulwark+ community commenting on newsletters and show, chat rooms and online livestreams.

Early access to buy tickets to Bulwark Live shows.



How do I cancel?

You can cancel anytime. The easiest and fastest way is to go to your account page and do it yourself with no haggling. If you’re having trouble, Subtack (which hosts our site) has a FAQ on cancelling.

Unless you want a prorated refund and immediate cancellation (in which case you should contact us), cancelling your subscription will give you access to your paid benefits for the remainder of your term.

How fast do refunds come?

3-5 days, though it is typically faster.

I was overcharged, should I call my bank?

No need. If you selected the wrong subscription tier, if you go to your account page, you can downgrade your subscription and be refunded the difference. If you run into any issues, you can email us (details below).

Where can subscribers comment?

The comments sections on The Bulwark are for paying Bulwark+ members, and can be found on newsletters and shows, but not articles. In the comments section, we’re looking for comments to be two of the following: Kind, necessary, and true. Violations can result in a suspension of commenting privileges or a ban from commenting.

I have a correction or comment I’d like to send the author.

We welcome all corrections via email. Simply click reply on the newsletter we send you or post in the comments. While we can’t promise a response from the author, messages read by somebody on staff.

Can I “pause” my subscription?

Yes! If you'd like to pause your subscription, click "Pause Subscription" on your account management page and select from the drop-down box how many months you'd like charges to be stopped for. Obviously, you do not have access to paid content during a pause.

How do I contact you?

Responding to a newsletter... Every item we send out, whether it’s a newsletter or new show alert, the responses come to us—just click reply.

Email us directly: Members at TheBulwark dot Com.



Call us and leave us a voicemail. Paid subscribers get our accounts department phone number listed on their bill. If you leave a message with a problem about your account, we will be in touch.

I am a writer and want to pitch The Bulwark. Do you accept submissions or pitches?

We do consider outside submissions. We do not have a list of guidelines for writers, but successful pitches tend to come from those who are familiar with our work. You can email us at info at TheBulwark dot Com.

Can I listen to subscriber-only podcasts on my regular podcast app?

Yes, though there are exceptions. We provide instructions on how to add your unique Bulwark+ RSS feed to most major podcast apps (Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts, etc.). The only services that do not accept private RSS feeds are Amazon Music, and iHeartRadio. Spotify is integrated with Substack and allows you to listen to paid episodes easily.

Does The Bulwark have an app? What is the Substack app?

We do not have a mobile app, but all of our free and paid content is available on Substack’s free mobile app. Just use the email you registered with The Bulwark when setting up the app and you’ll have member privileges. When setting up the app, be sure to read each Setting option carefully. You’ll be asked if you want notifications only, emails only or notifications and emails.

My emails stopped coming. What can I do?

Before emailing us, check to see if you disabled them when you installed the app. The other likely possibility is that you accidentally marked one of our emailed newsletters as spam, which will stop all future messages. If you can access your account, you can lift the block yourself easily by following these steps. If you can’t access your account, please email us.

What about YouTube? Does my Bulwark+ subscription on Substack work there?

It does not. YouTube doesn’t allow for third party integrations of any kind. A subscription to Bulwark+ Premium on YouTube is distinctly separate and for users who prefer that platform and don’t mind missing out on Bulwark newsletters.

Can I gift a subscription?

Yes, you can give paid gift subscriptions. Periodically, Substack offers paying users a free month gift subscription to give to others.

Founders and Navigators get extra “seats” included with their subscription. Give your extra seats away from your Account Management Page. Extra seats run concurrent with your founding membership and can be updated as often as you like.

My spouse loves The Bulwark, too. Do we have to pay twice?

Email us and we’ll get it sorted.

I want to change my email, can you help me do that?

Substack accounts can only be modified by the user or Substack. Publications don’t get that kind of access. Don’t worry, there’s an easy step by step guide on how to change it.

I need to change my payment information. How do I do that?

Just follow these steps. (Substack only accepts credit or debit cards.)

Do I need a password? Why didn’t I create one?

Substack uses an emailed code to login. You input your email, you’re sent a code, and that’s how you log in. It is more secure than setting a password, but if you want to do that, Substack allows users to create passwords.

I was double charged. Can you help me?

Absolutely. The most common reason for a duplicate charge is the accidental creation of two subscriptions. Find out which email addresses are signed up, the last 4 digits of any cards charged, and email us.