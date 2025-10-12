Federal agents face off with inflatable-animal costume-clad protesters outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in downtown Portland, Oregon, on October 6, 2025. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/AFP via Getty Images)

OVER THE PAST FEW YEARS, Democrats have developed a well-earned reputation for being the party of scolds; a collection of people who ran overly serious campaigns for class president only to get trounced by the jock looking for an extracurricular to stuff his resume.

So as the country careens into a succession of crises brought about by the hand of Donald Trump, it’s semi-shocking to see Democrats resort to humor as a primary form of pushback.

But here we are. They’re mocking the president and his aides as insecure, wannabe despots. They’re embracing crude jokes and viral memes as they let it rip on their social media accounts. And they’re ridiculing the administration’s deployment of the National Guard to cities like Chicago and Portland not only as gross overreaches of power but as frivolous publicity stunts.

The approach is not meant to downplay the severity of the moment. It is, instead, an attempt to try and break through the modern media environment. More than that, it’s a gamble that