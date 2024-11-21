They said he was some kind of scientist. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

1. Ideas

Sensible people are worried about what will happen if RFK Jr. is confirmed as secretary of health and human services.

They are worried because RFK has ideas about vaccines, and fluoride, and food, and medical research. They are worried that, if given control of the immense discretionary power of the HHS bureaucracy, Kennedy will make decisions which will lead to sickness, disease, and death on a level not seen since . . . well, since the last time Donald Trump was president.

And so there is a movement to block Kennedy’s appointment.

I would like someone to explain to me—like I’m a young child, or a golden retriever: Why would the appointment of someone else to head HHS make any difference?

Cabinet secretaries exist to enact the vision and priorities of the president.

Ergo, Kennedy must have been given this appointment because he shares the president-elect’s views on vaccines, research, etc. in toto.

Ergo, if Kennedy’s nomination is defeated and someone else takes his place, then he or she would pursue the exact same policy revisions on vaccines, research, et al.

Correct?

Because the only possible reading of this nomination is that Trump has the exact same views as Kennedy regarding health and science. Which is why he nominated him. And if Kennedy cannot be confirmed, Trump will find someone else who promises the exact same policy decisions, just in a less brain-wormy package.

But of course, that’s not the only possible reading of the Kennedy nomination.