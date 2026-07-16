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Justin Lee's avatar
Justin Lee
29m

Ugh. I actually blocked The Hill on my MSN news feed years ago because of John Solomon. The Hill could be releasing good stories these days, but I'll never know because I have them blocked. If you look up "fake news" in the dictionary, it should have a picture of Solomon's ugly mug.

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The Blockhead Chronicles's avatar
The Blockhead Chronicles
30m

“It was primarily non-truths and non-sequiturs," said a State Department person.

Well, that makes him perfect for the Trump administration. If the big guy didn't like Stephen Miller's blood-drenched rhetoric so much, Solomon could probably write it. (And I guess he did tonight.)

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