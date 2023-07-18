Recently in The Bulwark:

CANDACE OWENS MAKES A FEW GOOD POINTS. Just not very often about politics. She thinks young women should appreciate their natural beauty and not feel like they need to resort to surgery to build their self-esteem. She finds the Kardashian culture toxic and gives the boot to some of their more questionable sartorial choices. She thinks it’s hypocritical for people to be anti-marijuana but promote drinking which causes even more societal harm. She doesn’t think yoga pants are appropriate for every occasion and wants the culture to embrace getting dressed up for air travel again because the way a society presents itself “impacts your mind and what kind of person you are.” She does not trust Taylor Swift or Ron DeSantis (same) and describes the latter as “weird and inauthentic” (okay, that one’s about politics). She wants her listeners to lead fulfilled lives where they push themselves to be better.

AS THE DUST SETTLES from the NATO summit in Vilnius, it’s still difficult to evaluate the outcomes for Ukraine. The lack of an invitation to join the alliance, or even a clear path to membership, particularly in conjunction with flaring tempers between Volodymyr Zelensky and some NATO leaders, prompted anti-Ukraine concern trolls to opine that Ukraine had been thrown under the bus and humiliated. Many strong supporters of Ukraine have also expressed disappointment—and have faulted President Joe Biden’s administration for failing to show sufficient leadership and fortitude. (The issue of Ukraine’s admission to NATO may become a focal point for criticism of Biden from Republican hawks.) Meanwhile, Zelensky wrapped up the summit on a conciliatory note, saying that its results were “good”—though not “perfect” because of the still-unresolved issue of future NATO membership—and proclaiming that “the Ukrainian delegation is bringing home a significant security victory.”

NO ONE KNOWS how to own the libs better than Joe Manchin, a member of their own party. And no one has been better at inspiring and then dashing hopes that he’s about to switch to Team GOP. The elusive West Virginia Democrat is in the middle of (yet another) extended run of driving both parties crazy as he publicly mulls whether to run for re-election to the Senate or run for president on a third-party ticket. He could also decide to retire (he’ll turn 76 next month), but that seems the least likely path for someone who has such obvious enthusiasm for negotiating, deal-making, and being in the thick of the political fray.

Happy Tuesday! Shorter than usual Overtime today, as I have out of town visitors (who happen to be Bulwark readers) visiting the area from the West Coast. Hopefully it’s not too smokey where you are.

The art of the trip… Live vicariously like you’re on the road through our colleague Addison Del Mastro.

He’s running? Is it time for Saint Larry to test the waters?

Indictment time, again? Reports loom that Jack Smith has another indictment coming for that former guy.

After all Trump’s put him through… Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp would still support him if he were the nominee.

Is this cancel culture? Ron DeSantis announced to Christians United for Israel that he’s opened an investigation into Morningstar for allegedly violating the state’s anti-BDS law.

The Tim Scott fantasy… Donors are betting on his optimism, but… have they met today’s Republican voters?

The cruelty is the point… Texas edition. An unnamed Texas State Trooper wrote in an explosive letter: "I believe we have stepped over a line into the inhumane."

If Bluey… Were a 1990s cartoon on Nickelodeon.

DeSantis and general election reality… Does moving right hurt him? He doesn’t seem to think so.

Michigan announces charges… Against those involved in the fake electors scheme.

