The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chuck L's avatar
Chuck L
15m

I hope they destroy her. She's a lying grifter and deserves every bad thing that happens to her.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Danny Tweedy's avatar
Danny Tweedy
12m

There used to be an old saying that went something like, “Be careful that your mouth doesn’t write a check your ass can’t cash.” 🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture