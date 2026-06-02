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Vic's avatar
Vic
1h

Platner’s not a child molesting thief out to undermine our freedoms. That’s a biggly difference with Republicans.

In this craphole digital age, you’re not going to get perfection. We’re all imperfect human beings. Get over it.

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Kristopher Giesing's avatar
Kristopher Giesing
1h

> Right now, each party is dealing with a high-profile candidate in a key race who has significant fidelity issues: Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton in Texas and Democratic Senate primary challenger Graham Platner in Maine. I asked lawmakers in both parties if they are second-guessing their respective dudes.

I'm going to stop you right there.

Paxton's issues aren't in any way, shape, or form limited to infidelity. Yes, there is apparently an infidelity angle, but it pales in comparison to the corruption, abuse of power, and bribery that got him impeached. If Paxton's *only* issue was infidelity it wouldn't rate, except insofar as Paxton's claim to moral high ground based on Christian traditional values exposes him as a hypocrite.

There is not a shred of validity to trying to put Platner and Paxton in the same category.

I'm not going to bother reading the rest of this article; I have better things to do with my time. Someone can reply to this with a comment if there's anything of value I miss.

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