The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Travis's avatar
Travis
Jan 28, 2023

I missed the Thursday livestream but really wanted to attend. Caught the recording on Friday and it was great, particularly the discussions around combined arms warfare and suppression of enemy air defenses.

And if you think JVL using John Bolton’s talking points were bad, wait until you catch JVL using Kelly-Anne Conway’s talking points on the Secret Pod with Sarah yesterday ;-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
MARYANNE C's avatar
MARYANNE C
Jan 28, 2023

JVL once commented on one of my comments with “BOOM”. He just used “BOOM” in his comments on Chris Cillizza’s piece. He gave me a “BOOM” first, therefore I am declaring myself the Bulwark+ comments section club champion...that’s fair, right?? ...makes perfect sense to me! 😆

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
137 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture