“How Can You Look Yourself in the Mirror?”

Sarah Longwell and George Conway discuss a powerful letter by the lawyer Paul Weiss’s granddaughters on the importance of the rule of law, the legality of recent deportations and their implications for American citizens, market reactions to “Liberation Day,” and whether Trump could legally pursue a third presidential term.

