“The Level of Stupid is Just Tremendous”

George Conway joins Sarah Longwell to discuss the Supreme Court ruling people detained by the Alien Enemies Act are entitled to due process, the footnote in Justice Jackson’s dissent, the lawyer put on leave after telling the truth about a man sent to El Salvador, and more Trump executive orders against law firms and two for investigation into two former government employees who have spoken out against him.

