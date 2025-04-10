Playback speed
“The Level of Stupid is Just Tremendous”

George explains why.
Sarah Longwell
Apr 10, 2025
31
23
George Conway joins Sarah Longwell to discuss the Supreme Court ruling people detained by the Alien Enemies Act are entitled to due process, the footnote in Justice Jackson’s dissent, the lawyer put on leave after telling the truth about a man sent to El Salvador, and more Trump executive orders against law firms and two for investigation into two former government employees who have spoken out against him.

The Bulwark
George Conway Explains It All
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
Sarah Longwell
