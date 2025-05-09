Judge After Judge Slaps Down Trump

George Conway and Sarah Longwell discuss Ed Martin’s nomination for US Attorney for DC being dropped, the 102 page opinion striking down the executive order targeting law firm Perkins Coie, more district courts block Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act while continuing to roadblock bringing Kilmar Abrego Garcia home, and Donald Trump’s refusal to uphold the constitution.

