1
9

Reagan Judge Shuts Down Trump

Sarah Longwell
Apr 18, 2025
A Reagan-appointed judge just delivered a powerful rebuke to Trump’s lawless tactics. George Conway and Sarah Longwell break down the powerful message and what it means for the fight to save the rule of law as Trump’s deportations and attacks on institutions, including Harvard, are hitting resistance.

The Bulwark
George Conway Explains It All
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
