Reagan Judge Shuts Down Trump

A Reagan-appointed judge just delivered a powerful rebuke to Trump’s lawless tactics. George Conway and Sarah Longwell break down the powerful message and what it means for the fight to save the rule of law as Trump’s deportations and attacks on institutions, including Harvard, are hitting resistance.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Not a Bulwark+ member? We’ve got you covered—George Conway Explains it All is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.