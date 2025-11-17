How the DOJ Turned Its Easiest Case Into Trump’s Escape Hatch

George Conway is joined by Carol Leonnig and Aaron Davis to discuss their new book ‘Injustice’, exploring how the DOJ handled Trump-related investigations from 2017 to the present, including delays, internal hesitations, and decisions that shaped the January 6 and classified documents cases.

