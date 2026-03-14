Trump's DOJ Just Proposed a Stunning Ethics Loophole (w/ Andrew Weissmann) | Illegal News

Sarah Longwell and Andrew Weissmann discuss a chaotic week for the rule of law, from the DOJ bizarrely flip-flopping on defending Trump’s executive orders targeting law firms, to a Trump-appointed judge finding evidence of racial profiling in ICE stops in Minnesota, and a new DOJ proposal that could shield government lawyers from ethics investigations.
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