Trump’s Pick for Attorney General Is Even Worse Than You Think

Trump's AG nominee Todd Blanche lost Trump's own criminal trial, built an illegal slush fund, and lied on Fox News—and Republicans are confirming him anyway. Sarah Longwell and Andrew Weissmann discuss what Democrats can actually do at the hearing, why Trump is screaming election fraud while gutting the unit that investigates it, and why his DOJ now holding the only copy of the Fulton County ballots should concern you. Plus: A federal judge ruled Trump's Kennedy Center takeover illegal, his lawyers told a court they could bulldoze the Statue of Liberty, and there's now a grotesque 92-foot metal structure on the White House lawn.
Show notes
Buy Andrew Weissmann’s book, Liar’s Kingdom! https://bookshop.org/a/2344/9780316601306
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