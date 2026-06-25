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The Reflecting Pool is a Symbol of Trump’s Failure (w/ Andrew Weissmann)

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Andrew Weissmann's avatar
Sarah Longwell and Andrew Weissmann
Jun 25, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah Longwell and Andrew Weissmann talk about the Iran nuclear deal—why the "win" Trump is selling actually leaves America with less leverage, fewer allies, and zero nuclear resolution than where we started. Plus: what Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman's book reveals about JD Vance's behind-the-scenes opposition to the war, Trump's habit of comparing himself to history's worst tyrants, and the new DOJ legal theory that could gut Americans' right to sue polluters under environmental law.

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