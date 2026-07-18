Senators Never Asked Blanche the Most Obvious Epstein Question (w/ Andrew Weissmann)

Sarah Longwell and Andrew Weissmann discuss on a week that tested both of them: Todd Blanche's confirmation hearing, and Trump's prime-time speech on election interference. Andrew walks through the cross-examination Senate Democrats didn't run—the statements that went unchallenged, the follow-ups nobody asked, and the one question about the withheld Epstein files that Blanche has still never answered. Then: why he thinks dismantling the government's election-security apparatus isn't neglect, but the point.



Also discussed: the $1.776 billion payout, the document absolving Trump of tax liability, what Blanche told the Epstein victims that simply isn't true, and why Andrew keeps calling BS.



Andrew Weissmann's new book is out now: https://www.amazon.com/Liars-Kingdom-Trumps-Deceit-America/dp/0316601306

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