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Trump's Own Judge Torched DOJ's Insane Election Subpoena (w/ Andrew Weissmann)

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Andrew Weissmann's avatar
Sarah Longwell and Andrew Weissmann
Jul 09, 2026
∙ Paid

Andrew Weissmann joins Sarah Longwell to discuss a big week in legal news: DOJ's stunning concession in a reporter's lawsuit over the Epstein files, the questions senators must make Todd Blanche answer at his confirmation hearing, and the Trump-appointed judge who torched DOJ's demand for the names of every 2020 election worker in Fulton County. Plus: the DOJ letter that signals a plan to challenge the 2026 midterms, and the Supreme Court's surprising ruling on your phone's location data.

Reining in a Rogue Supreme Court by Norman Ornstein

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