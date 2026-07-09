Trump's Own Judge Torched DOJ's Insane Election Subpoena (w/ Andrew Weissmann)

Andrew Weissmann joins Sarah Longwell to discuss a big week in legal news: DOJ's stunning concession in a reporter's lawsuit over the Epstein files, the questions senators must make Todd Blanche answer at his confirmation hearing, and the Trump-appointed judge who torched DOJ's demand for the names of every 2020 election worker in Fulton County. Plus: the DOJ letter that signals a plan to challenge the 2026 midterms, and the Supreme Court's surprising ruling on your phone's location data.
Reining in a Rogue Supreme Court by Norman Ornstein
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