Andrew Weissmann: Trump's Slush Fund Isn't Just Corrupt—It's a Crime

Andrew Weissmann joins Sarah Longwell on launch day for his book 'Liar's Kingdom'—but first they discuss why Weissmann calls Trump's $1.776 billion "anti-weaponization fund" an outright fraud on taxpayers. Then: why election lies are distinct even among Trump's 30,000 lies, what Brazil and the UK do to stop them, and the publisher that vanished the day after a Trump executive order. Plus mob bosses in bathrobes.

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Buy Andrew Weissmann’s book, Liar’s Kingdom! https://bookshop.org/a/2344/9780316601306

Pre-order Sarah’s book, How to Eat an Elephant, coming in September!

Bulwark Live: California tickets are on sale now! Sarah and gang return to sunny Southern California for two nights May 20 & 21. For details and tickets go to TheBulwark.com/Events.

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