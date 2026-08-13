Career Prosecutors Wanted No Part of What Trump’s DOJ Was Doing (w/ Andrew Weissmann)
Sarah Longwell and Andrew Weissmann discuss the escalating campaign against Anthony Fauci, why his lawyers may see the congressional investigation as a perjury trap, and what happens now that his contempt referral is headed to Trump’s DOJ.
Sarah Longwell and Andrew Weissmann discuss the escalating campaign against Anthony Fauci, why his lawyers may see the congressional investigation as a perjury trap, and what happens now that his contempt referral is headed to Trump’s DOJ. They also take on Bill Cassidy’s vote to confirm Todd Blanche, Trump and RFK Jr.’s attacks on vaccines, and a stunning foreign bribery case involving a $10 billion investment offer, career DOJ prosecutors who wanted no part of the dismissal, and a federal judge questioning the administration’s reasons for trying to make the case disappear.
show notes:
Andrew Weissmann's new book, Liar’s Kingdom, is out now.
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