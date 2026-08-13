Career Prosecutors Wanted No Part of What Trump’s DOJ Was Doing (w/ Andrew Weissmann)

Sarah Longwell and Andrew Weissmann discuss the escalating campaign against Anthony Fauci, why his lawyers may see the congressional investigation as a perjury trap, and what happens now that his contempt referral is headed to Trump’s DOJ. They also take on Bill Cassidy’s vote to confirm Todd Blanche, Trump and RFK Jr.’s attacks on vaccines, and a stunning foreign bribery case involving a $10 billion investment offer, career DOJ prosecutors who wanted no part of the dismissal, and a federal judge questioning the administration’s reasons for trying to make the case disappear.

Leave a comment

show notes:

Andrew Weissmann's new book, Liar’s Kingdom, is out now.

Watch, listen and leave a comment.

The Illegal News with Sarah Longwell is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube . Leave us a review and ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ so more people can find this important show from The Bulwark. Share

Access to this show’s community comments and ad-free editions is available exclusively for Bulwark+ members here and on the Bulwark App—available now in the Apple and Google App stores.



Bulwark+ members can also listen ad-free on your podcast player of choice—click SET UP here.