Trump’s Reflecting Pool Case Collapsed in SPECTACULAR Fashion (w/ Andrew Weissmann)

Sam Stein and Andrew Weissmann discuss the Justice Department’s dismissal of charges over damage to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, potential recourse for Olympian David Hearn, and Trump’s response. They also examine Todd Blanche’s Senate confirmation prospects, the proposed “weaponization” fund and tax-immunity agreement, Capital One’s anti-money-laundering claims involving Trump Organization accounts, and Anthony Fauci’s decision to invoke the Fifth Amendment before Congress.

Leave a comment

show notes:

Andrew Weissmann's new book, Liar’s Kingdom, is out now.

Watch, listen and leave a comment.

The Illegal News with Sarah Longwell is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube . Leave us a review and ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ so more people can find this important show from The Bulwark. Share

Access to this show’s community comments and ad-free editions is available exclusively for Bulwark+ members here and on the Bulwark App—available now in the Apple and Google App stores.



Bulwark+ members can also listen ad-free on your podcast player of choice—click SET UP here.