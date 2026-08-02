BONUS EPISODE: Trump Fired a Court-Appointed U.S. Attorney in 54 Minutes (w/ Andrew Weissmann)

This audio-only bonus episode is available exclusively to paid members of The Bulwark. Sarah Longwell and Andrew Weissmann discuss the Trump Justice Department’s subpoenas targeting New York Times reporters and their families, the criminal referral against Jack Smith, and the firing of a Seattle U.S. attorney minutes after a court appointment. They also consider reforms to curb political prosecutions, the courts’ role in checking executive power, and concerns about the integrity of the 2026 and 2028 elections.

Leave a comment

show notes:

Andrew Weissmann's new book, Liar’s Kingdom, is out now.

Watch, listen and leave a comment.

The Illegal News with Sarah Longwell is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube . Leave us a review and ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ so more people can find this important show from The Bulwark. Share

Access to this show’s community comments and ad-free editions is available exclusively for Bulwark+ members here and on the Bulwark App—available now in the Apple and Google App stores.



Bulwark+ members can also listen ad-free on your podcast player of choice—click SET UP here.