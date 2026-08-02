BONUS EPISODE: Trump Fired a Court-Appointed U.S. Attorney in 54 Minutes (w/ Andrew Weissmann)
This audio-only bonus episode is available exclusively to paid members of The Bulwark.
This audio-only bonus episode is available exclusively to paid members of The Bulwark. Sarah Longwell and Andrew Weissmann discuss the Trump Justice Department’s subpoenas targeting New York Times reporters and their families, the criminal referral against Jack Smith, and the firing of a Seattle U.S. attorney minutes after a court appointment. They also consider reforms to curb political prosecutions, the courts’ role in checking executive power, and concerns about the integrity of the 2026 and 2028 elections.
show notes:
Andrew Weissmann's new book, Liar’s Kingdom, is out now.
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